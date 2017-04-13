One of the biggest hurdles for the business jet industry was connectivity. Why couldn’t you get the same speeds in the air as at home or in the office?

Now you can, leaving just one more challenge: how to fry a stir-fry in the sky?

Lufthansa Technik’s revolutionary induction cooking platform has made that possible. It will fry eggs, crisp bacon and even allow a stir fry without frying the airplanes electrics or filling the cabin with smoke and fumes. An optional module will cook rice. Yes, it will also sizzle a steak.

The platform fits into any aircraft galley, with dimensions of just 570 x 269 x 4 mm (ARINC size 4 and installation variants) and a weight of just 13.5 kg. It is offered as an all-in-one solution, including power unit, exhaust fan and special cover and locking systems to ensure that pots and pans remain in place even during turbulence.

“Conversations with potential customers, flight attendants and cooks enabled us to adapt the cooking platform precisely to users' needs. We are now launching this product on the market,” says Miriam Fontius, the project manager at Lufthansa Technik's Original Equipment Innovation division in charge of this project.

“Stir fry is no problem with the new cooking platform. It was of great interest during some presentations at Asian airlines,” Lufthansa Technik reports.