Lufthansa Technik is the market leader in Greater China with around 30 VIP Airbus ACJ and Boeing BBJs delivered into the region since the mid-1980s.

“We see demand continuing, and we hope to win more,” says the company’s director for Asia, Jan Grube.

New completions are a target, as the market awaits initial “green” deliveries of the next-generation Airbus ACJneo and Boeing BBJ Max, and Lufthansa Technik has rolled out its next-generation Mercedes-Benz cabin as an interior to satisfy modern tastes. It is also chasing the market for refurbishing airliner-sized VIP aircraft as they come up for heavy maintenance checks.

Lufthansa Technik carries out cabin completions and refurbishments at its base in Hamburg, Germany, which completed maintenance on 70 VIP aircraft last year as well as delivering one newly-outfitted widebody aircraft and three narrowbodies. Three more head-of-state widebodies are undergoing completion there “and we have contracts for this year and next,” says Grube. In addition, three potential customers are talking on A350s, he adds.

Differentiating Lufthansa Technik from other completion centers, its China Civil Aviation Authority approval is in Hamburg for the A318 and 319, and soon for the BBJ. This allows it to carry out work on B-registered aircraft.

“And we’re really growing our footprint in Asia,” says Grube, “with expanded offices in Hong Kong and Singapore plus a dedicated sales team with one member speaking Mandarin.