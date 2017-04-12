The first ONE Aviation Eclipse 550 light jet for a Chinese customer is being proudly shown at ABACE by company CEO Alan Klapmeier and Jinggong General Aviation, which has 20 of the aircraft on order.

Deliveries of subsequent aircraft are awaiting certification of the Eclipse by China’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Klapmeier believes there will eventually be a strong market in China for the $3 million, five-seat Eclipse 550 and its planned successor, named the Canada, which will offer more performance for $3.6 million. Jinggong’s orders will be transferable, Klapmeier says. Jinggong is not only a distributor for the Eclipse, but is also an investor in ONE Aviation.