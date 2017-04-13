The current slowdown in business jet deliveries in Greater China will be reversed in the coming years, Bombardier predicts.

An analysis of the latest 10-year forecast from Bombardier Business Aircraft shows Greater China ranking as the global industry’s third-largest market after the U.S. and Europe, virtually tying with Latin America. But when the rest of Asia including India, Australia and Singapore is added in, the region is in clear third place.

“We see China and Asia as critical to business aviation,” says Brad Nolan, Product Strategy Director at Bombardier.

Business jet deliveries to the region from all manufacturers will total 1,100 aircraft valued at $40 billion through 2025, Bombardier forecasts. Greater China will take 700 aircraft (valued at $25 billion), the India region 200 ($8 billion), and the rest of Asia 200 ($7 billion).

Fleet totals at the end of 2025 will be Greater China 1,095 (up from 405 at the beginning of 2015), India region 345 (up from 155), and the rest of Asia 585 (up from 435). The totals take into account aircraft retirements over the next 10 years.

Bombardier claims the largest business jet fleet in the whole of Asia with 280 aircraft, says Nolan. At the end 2015 it had a market share of 27%, compared with Gulfstream at 23% and Cessna at 19%, according to data from Asian Sky Group, a Hong Kong-based business aviation services and consulting company.

“For the last three years we led or tied for No.1 in deliveries as a whole in Asia, with China the biggest, Australia next, then India and Singapore,” adds Nolan. “In those three years we delivered 43 aircraft of Challenger 605-size and up.” The market predominantly favors long-range, large-cabin jets, he says.

How fast is the market recovering? “We’re in very active discussions with potential customers,” says Nolan. “We’ll make our numbers this year.”