The first Bombardier-owned maintenance facility in Greater China opened last week in Tianjin, a city 130 km southeast of Beijing that is fast becoming a business aviation center.

Bombardier’s Business Aircraft partnered with Tianjin’s Airport Economic Area to construct a hangar, office space, and back-shop areas totaling 8,897 square meters (95,766 sq ft). An initial team of 25 technicians will grow eventually to 100 as the service center ramps up to accept transient traffic as well as B-registered Bombardier business jets. The Canadian manufacturer has won a market share of about 31% in Greater China, with a fleet of some 120 aircraft based there.

Bombardier Tianjin Aviation Services Company Ltd., last month was awarded Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Part 145 certification for Global, Challenger 600 and 800 series aircraft. “This is a tremendous achievement,” says Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “It allows us to bring the same quality service to our customers in China as in the rest of the world.”

The center aims to win certification for the Challenger 300 and Learjet 60 before the end of the year, followed by Learjet 70/75 at a later time based on customer demand. It will also pursue EASA and FAA authorization.

Under its Part 145 certification, the Tianjin center will offer airframe and engine services, base maintenance, heavy inspections and line maintenance. This will include up to major 120-month checks on Globals, and 96-month checks on Challengers.

It will also provide minor interior and cabin capability in-house through a partnership with a Chinese company. Bombardier negotiated a similar interiors capability for its Singapore service center with Canadian-based interiors and completion experts Flying Colours, enabling it to offer cabin refurbishment and upgrades to aircraft undergoing heavy checks, or minor repairs or warranty work to aircraft in the region.

“The Singapore center has become a huge success, with a tremendous growth in man-hours,” says Gallagher. “Now it’s time to open a similar center in China.”

Bombardier’s support network in China also includes a team of field service representatives and customer support account managers, as well as four Authorized Service Facilities.