Medical staff in Sudan transfer one of the soldiers to Beijing Red Cross’s Falcon 2000LX.

An unusual special missions business jet can be seen here in the static display at ABACE – a Falcon 2000LX outfitted for medical rescue and owned by Beijing Red Cross.

The aircraft, the first fixed-wing type to join Beijing 999, was delivered in November 2015 equipped with an electrical patient loading system and a full medical suite, along with an electrical power supply sized for a complete medical module. That module includes a stretcher with dedicated lighting, a three-bottle oxygen supply, and monitoring and analysis equipment. It can also to accommodate special devices like defibrillators, electrocardiographs, echographs, a blood bank and an ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

Beijing Red Cross is an International Red Cross Association dedicated to providing critical pre-hospital medical services and has been among the pioneers in the Chinese air ambulance field.

The combination of long-range performance and exceptional airport flexibility make the 4,000 nm (7,400 km) Falcon 2000LX perfectly suited to the 999 mission, says Dassault Aviation.

The aircraft drew attention last July when it flew 18 hours on a 10,000 nm (18,000 km) round-trip (with stops) to the Sudan to return two injured Chinese soldiers to Beijing for hospital treatment. This was the first time that the military logistics department of the Ministry of Logistics Transport had despatched a specialized medical rescue aircraft with the ability to treat critically ill patients in the air.

Beijing Red Cross is adding a second specially equipped business jet, a Gulfstream G550, to its fixed wing fleet.