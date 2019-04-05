Raytheon has appointed Wesley D. Kremer president of missile systems, succeeding Taylor W. Lawrence, who is slated to retire in July. Ralph H. Acaba succeeds Kremer as president of integrated defense systems. Mesa Air Group Inc. has promoted Mark Ade to vice president of United Express operations. Ade was regional manager of United Express performance for United Airlines. Alion Science and Technology has named Sid Fuchs chief operating officer. Before joining Alion in August ...
