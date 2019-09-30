JS blocked
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 30, 2019

Volume 104, Issue 39

Programs

Sep 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Citation Longitude Off To Strong Start  

The long-awaited and now FAA-type certified super-midsize Citation Longitude is entering a crowded market niche, but its prospects appear bright because NetJets intends to buy up to 175 aircraft....More
Sep 24, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Global 5500, 6500 Earn Canadian Certification  

Bombardier has received Transport Canada type certification for its Global 5500 and Global 6500 business jets, with EASA and FAA certification expected to follow shortly....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airbus’ Voom On-Demand Helo Service Launches In The U.S.  

Voom is offering flights between five Bay Area airports in Oakland, Palo Alto, San Francisco, San Jose and Napa, California....More
Sep 23, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AW609 Certification Slips Into 2020  

Leonardo has said certification of its AW609 commercial tiltrotor is likely to slide into 2020, but the company is sticking to its plan to deliver the first aircraft by the end of next year....More

Charters/Brokers

Sep 25, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Wheels Up To Acquire Avianis Systems, Create Operator Network  

Wheels Up, a membership-based private aviation company, plans to acquire Avianis Systems, a private aviation technology company, in an asset deal....More
Sep 23, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NetJets Take Delivery Of 100th Bombardier Challenger  

Fractional operator NetJets has taken delivery of its 100th Challenger business jet from Bombardier with the delivery of another Challenger 350 super mid-size business jet....More

Intelligence

Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NTSB To Hold Public Meeting On Probable Cause Of Doors-Off Heli Crash  

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) plans to hold a public board meeting on Dec. 10 to determine the probable cause of a fatal doors-off helicopter crash....More

Suppliers

Sep 25, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Triumph Group Raises Debt As Analyst Outlooks Sour  

Stock and debt analysts may have a soured outlook on the company, But Tier 1 and 2 aerospace supplier Triumph Group apparently can still raise new significant funds by issuing debt....More
Sep 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Thales, StandardAero Advance Wearable HUD  

Thales and StandardAero have signed a long-term partnership agreement to certify and distribute Thales’ TopMax wearable head-up display (HUD) for business aviation aircraft, the companies announced Sept. 26....More

Sounding Board

Sep 25, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sounding Board: Chris Crow, Textron Aviation Vice President Of Piston Sales  

Chris Crow joined Cessna Aircraft in 2008 as a customer solutions manager, then held positions as U.S. Citation sales administrator, senior manager of sales operations and business leader of Cessna Pilots Centers. He now serves as Textron Aviation vice president of piston sales....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Sep 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Elwell Defends Credentials Of G500/600 FSB Members  

FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell has told House appropriators that all participants on the Gulfstream G500/600 flight standardization board (FSB) were properly credentialed, contradicting recent findings from an investigation by the Office of Special Counsel (OSC)....More

Research/Development

Sep 25, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

U.S. Postal Service Studies Drone Mail Deliveries  

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is studying the feasibility of using drones as part of its vehicle delivery fleet for mail and also to collect aerial images and data....More
Sep 25, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Megawatt-Class Inverter For Electric Propulsion  

General Electric is to develop a lightweight, flight-ready, megawatt-class inverter for NASA that meets the size, power, efficiency and altitude requirements for use in an electrified aircraft propulsion system....More

Services

Sep 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Blue Bear Flies ADS-B-Equipped UAV  

British unmanned aircraft developer Blue Bear has completed the first flights of UAVs equipped with a lightweight Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) transponder....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JSSI Acquires MRO Software Provider Tracware  

Jet Support Services has acquired Tracware, a maintenance, repair and overhaul software provider....More
Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation Adds Global Express To EMEA Fleet  

Jet Aviation has partnered with Amira Air, a Vienna, Austria-based aircraft operator, to add a Global Express to its fleet in EMEA....More
Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Baines Simmons, Air Partner To Offer Safety Training Courses  

Baines Simmons, the consulting and training division of Air Partner, is offering aviation safety training courses in Amsterdam for the first time....More
Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Avflight Begins FBO Construction At Gerald R. Ford Airport  

Avflight has begun construction of a new FBO and hangar on a five-acre leased parcel at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan....More
Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Linx Opens Private Terminal At Teterboro Airport  

Jet Linx celebrated the opening of a 3,000-sq.-ft. dedicated private terminal for members at Teterboro Airport, New Jersey, serving the New York City market....More

Airworthiness Directives

Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Fokker Services B.V. Model F28 Mark 0070 and 0100 airplanes....More

Advertising

Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA's Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Tonit Calaway has been appointed to the board of directors of Astronics Corp....More

Calendar

Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Oct. 15-17—MRO Europe, ExCel, London, U.K., https://events.aviationweek.com/en/home.html...More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Sep 30, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

New Business Aircraft Deliveries Worldwide - August 2019  

View the New Business Aircraft Deliveries Worldwide - August 2019 chart in PDF format....More
