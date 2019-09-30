The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 30, 2019

The long-awaited and now FAA-type certified super-midsize Citation Longitude is entering a crowded market niche, but its prospects appear bright because NetJets intends to buy up to 175 aircraft....More
Thales and StandardAero have signed a long-term partnership agreement to certify and distribute Thales’ TopMax wearable head-up display (HUD) for business aviation aircraft, the companies announced Sept. 26....More
Chris Crow joined Cessna Aircraft in 2008 as a customer solutions manager, then held positions as U.S. Citation sales administrator, senior manager of sales operations and business leader of Cessna Pilots Centers. He now serves as Textron Aviation vice president of piston sales....More
FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell has told House appropriators that all participants on the Gulfstream G500/600 flight standardization board (FSB) were properly credentialed, contradicting recent findings from an investigation by the Office of Special Counsel (OSC)....More
General Electric is to develop a lightweight, flight-ready, megawatt-class inverter for NASA that meets the size, power, efficiency and altitude requirements for use in an electrified aircraft propulsion system....More
