The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, April 8, 2019

Volume 104, Issue 14

OEMs/Suppliers

Apr 4, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honda Aircraft’s Fujino Takes Long View Of Market  

Honda Aircraft President and CEO Michimasa Fujino has a large mission for 2019....More
Apr 3, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

L3 Places Large Order With Piper For Training Aircraft  

L3 Commercial Aviation has placed an order for up to 240 new aircraft options with Vero Beach, Florida, manufacturer Piper Aircraft....More

Suppliers

Apr 4, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Triumph Puts Aerostructures Segment Up For Sale  

Triumph Group, a major sub-tier provider of aerostructures is considering a sale or divestiture of its Aerospace Structures business unit....More

Intelligence

Apr 8, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Carlyle Group Completes Purchase Of StandardAero  

The Carlyle Group has completed the purchase of StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider founded in 1911....More

Safety

Apr 4, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Issues Policy Statement On ADS-B Noncompliance  

Nine months before operators must equip aircraft flying in U.S.-controlled airspace to signal their position by automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out, the FAA has issued a statement explaining how it will handle non-equipped aircraft....More
Apr 5, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Defends Certification Of Aviation Safety Inspectors  

The acting FAA chief has defended the qualifications of FAA Aviation Safety Inspectors involved with the Flight Standardization Board for the Boeing 737 MAX 8....More
Apr 2, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Aireon Announces Start Of Space-Based Aircraft Tracking  

Principals of the Aireon joint venture on April 2 formally announced the launch of the company's satellite-based air traffic control (ATC) surveillance system....More

Programs

Apr 2, 2019
Article
Piper Introduces Pilot 100, 100i Trainers

Piper Introduces Pilot 100, 100i Trainers  

Piper Aircraft has announced two new trainer aircraft to its lineup—the Piper Pilot 100 and Pilot 100i....More
Apr 3, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Citation Longitude Deliveries Expected In 2Q, Jefferies Says  

Analysts are updating this year's delivery forecasts of Textron Aviation's new Citation Longitude, which is awaiting FAA certification....More
Apr 4, 2019
Article
Daher Introduces Enhanced TBM 910 Turboprop

Daher Introduces Enhanced TBM 910 Turboprop  

Daher has unveiled the 2019 version of its TBM 910 single-engine turboprop, which includes increased protection for operational safety and new cabin features....More

Services

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FlightSafety, TRU Announce Training Joint Venture  

FlightSafety International and Textron subsidiary TRU Simulation + Training have formed a joint venture focused on providing training services for Textron's fleet of business and general aviation aircraft....More
Apr 5, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Satcom Direct Launches ‘Power-By-The-Hour’ Connectivity  

Satcom Direct (SD) has begun the commercial use of FlexExec's "Power-by-the-Hour" plan as connectivity "becomes reality for business aviation," it said....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Apr 4, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Analysts: No-Deal Brexit Prep Has Cost UK Aerospace £500m  

Preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit have cost the UK aerospace industry as much as £500 million ($660 million), analysts have suggested....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Apr 1, 2019
Article
Urban Air Mobility Conference Looks To Future

Urban Air Mobility Conference Looks To Future  

The inaugural Urban Air Mobility Conference, which looks to the future of air transportation, will be held April 9-10 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta....More

Research/Development

Apr 2, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Scaled Composites Exec To Lead Personal eVTOL Startup  

Scaled Composites President Ben Daichun has left the company to become the president of Opener, a startup developing the BlackFly personal eVTOL vehicle....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Apr 8, 2019
Article
University Of Arkansas Adds UAS Degree

University Of Arkansas Adds UAS Degree  

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is offering an unmanned aerial systems degree to prepare students for careers in a top-emerging field....More
Apr 8, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Aerospace Welding Receives FAA Approval For New Exhaust Stacks  

Aerospace Welding Minneapolis has received FAA authorization for manufacturing and shipping new high-performance stainless-steel exhaust stacks....More
Apr 8, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

WSU Receives $2 Million Grant To Help Develop Composite Manufacturing Technology  

Wichita State University says it has received a $2 million grant contract from the U.S. Economic Develop Association to develop advanced composite material manufacturing technology....More
Apr 8, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Aero Charting V1.1 Software Includes Enhancements  

Eagle Cap Software has announced that its Aero Charting v1.1 software for the iPad now includes VFR sectionals and IFR en route charts and extends coverage to the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii....More
Apr 8, 2019
Article
Silver Air Adds Citation X To Managed Program

Silver Air Adds Citation X To Managed Program  

Silver Air, a private jet management and charter provider based in Santa Barbara, California, has opened new operations in Reno, Nevada....More
Apr 8, 2019
Article
Jet Aviation, Hullo Aircrew Enters Agreement

Jet Aviation, Hullo Aircrew Enters Agreement  

Jet Aviation is investing in hullo Aircrew, which will advance the technology development of the flight-crew staffing platforms of each company....More
Apr 8, 2019
Article
VistaJet Launches VistaPet

VistaJet Launches VistaPet  

VistaJet has added VistaPet, a comprehensive program for customers' pets, to its lineup of services....More

Airworthiness Directives

Apr 8, 2019
Article
Airworthiness Directives

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is removing AD 2012-02-18, which applied to all Dassault Aviation Model Mystere-Falcon 50 airplanes...More

Advertisment

Apr 8, 2019
Article
Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA's Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments And Passings

Apr 8, 2019
Article
Appointments And Passings

Appointments And Passings  

Mike Nichols has been named senior vice president of strategy and innovation for the National Business Aviation Association's new Strategy & Innovation division...More

Calendar

Apr 8, 2019
Article
Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events  

Apr. 9-10—Military Aviation Logistics and Maintenance Symposium, Atlanta, Georgia,...More
