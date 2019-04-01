The Weekly of Business Aviation, April 1, 2019

Britain’s aerospace and defense trade association, ADS has vented frustration at the British Parliament’s continuing chaotic indecision over the country’s departure from the European Union (EU)....More
With FAA leadership focused on the Boeing 737 MAX and a review of related certification activities, some industry experts are concerned certification of other aircraft, including business jets, could be delayed....More
ST Engineering recently launched SERIS Airport Analytics for Enhanced Airport Operations, a platform to address increased aircraft traffic faced by global aviation markets, help in decision-making and a seamless travel experience....More
Dassault Aviation plans to acquire ExecuJet’s maintenance, repair and overhaul business at Subang Airport in Malaysia as it strengthens its aftermarket support in Southeast Asia, the company said....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.