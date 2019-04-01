Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, April 1, 2019

Volume 104, Issue 13

Regulatory/Legislative

Mar 29, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

British Aerospace Industry Frustrated By Lack of Brexit Progress  

Britain’s aerospace and defense trade association, ADS has vented frustration at the British Parliament’s continuing chaotic indecision over the country’s departure from the European Union (EU)....More
Mar 29, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Will FAA Focus On 737 MAX Delay Upcoming BizJet Certifications?  

With FAA leadership focused on the Boeing 737 MAX and a review of related certification activities, some industry experts are concerned certification of other aircraft, including business jets, could be delayed....More
Mar 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Italy Fines Eight Helo Companies For Price Fixing  

UK-based helicopter operator Babcock Mission Critical Services has been named as one of eight helicopter operators alleged to have formed a price-fixing cartel....More
Mar 25, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA, NBAA Remind Operators Of Looming ADS-B Deadline  

The FAA and NBAA are reminding the bizav community that the deadline to equip aircraft with ADS-B to meet the FAA mandate is less than a year away....More
Mar 27, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

EU Delayed Flight Claims Hurting Smaller Airlines  

Compensation claims by passengers on delayed flights in the European Union are escalating sharply and harming smaller airlines, the head of the body representing them said March 27....More

Intelligence

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Used Bizjet Pricing Stabilizes, Morgan Stanley Says  

Average asking prices for used business jets improved during the first half of March with prices rising about 1% compared to February....More

Programs

Mar 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell 525 Engine Earns FAA Certification  

The Bell 525 engine, GE Aviation’s CT7-2F1, has received FAA certification following more than 1,000 flight hr. and more than 1,350 hr. of turn time....More
Mar 29, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Delivers Global 7500 To Racing Champion Niki Lauda  

Bombardier Aerospace has delivered the ultra-long-range Global 7500 business jet to its first European customer—Formula One driver and F1 World Champion Niki Lauda....More
Mar 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Seaplane Airline To Convert Fleet To Electric Propulsion  

Harbour Air, North America’s largest seaplane airline, has partnered with motor developer MagniX to convert its fleet to electric propulsion....More
Mar 26, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Unmanned VTOL Cormorant Studied For Aerial Spraying  

Tactical Robotics has teamed with Adama, a crop protection company, to perform a joint feasibility study of using Tactical Robotics’ Cormorant for aerial spraying....More

Services

Mar 28, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ST Engineering Launches SERIS Airport Analytics  

ST Engineering recently launched SERIS Airport Analytics for Enhanced Airport Operations, a platform to address increased aircraft traffic faced by global aviation markets, help in decision-making and a seamless travel experience....More
Mar 27, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flying Colours Launches Recruiting Drive  

Canadian aircraft interiors and MRO specialist Flying Colours has held the first in a series of employee recruiting events that drew more than 400 candidates....More
Mar 27, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Dassault To Acquire ExecuJet MRO In Malaysia  

Dassault Aviation plans to acquire ExecuJet’s maintenance, repair and overhaul business at Subang Airport in Malaysia as it strengthens its aftermarket support in Southeast Asia, the company said....More
Mar 28, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lufthansa Technik Sets Up Global Data Generation Hub  

Lufthansa Technik has completed setup of an independent platform for the data generated by aviation....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Icon Aircraft Opens Santa Monica Showroom  

Icon Aircraft has opened its first sales and demonstration center showroom at Santa Monica Municipal Airport....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Garmin Earns STC For GFC 500, GFC 600 Autopilots  

Garmin has earned FAA Supplemental Type Certification in several aircraft models for the GFC 500 and GFC 600 autopilots....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

XOJet Offers Package For Masters Tournament  

XOJet is offering a Masters package for clients traveling to the Masters Tournament, held Apr. 11-14 in Augusta, Georgia....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JetTech Earns STC For Garmin G600, G700 TXi Modifications  

JetTech has received STC approval for its Garmin G600 and G700 TXi modification for installation on Cessna Citation 500, 501, 550, 551, S550 and 560 aircraft....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hartzell Adds Replacement Props For Piper Navajo, Navajo Chieftains  

Hartzell Propellers has added replacement propellers for twin-engine Piper Navajo and Navajo Chieftains to its Top Prop lineup....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Garmin Unveils Navigators, Transponders  

Garmin International has introduced the GPS 175 and GNX 375 GPS navigators with Localizer Performance with Vertical guidance approach capability....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Latitude Technologies Unveils Touch Control Display For Fixed, Rotary Aircraft  

Latitude Technologies has introduced an ultra-light, ultra-slim Touch Control Display Unit....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Universal Avionics Offers Data Pairing Packages  

Universal Avionics is offering its authorized dealers and integrators two new STC packages, available at no charge in many cases....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAI Technik Selects Collins’ Venue For Global Express Refurb  

FAI Technik GmbH has selected Collins Aerospace’s Venue cabin management system and entertainment system for its Bombardier BD700 Global Express $10.95 million cabin refurbishment project....More
Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

STG Aerospace Picks Hansair As Mexico, Central, South America Distributor  

STG Aerospace has appointed Hansair as its exclusive distributor and representative in Mexico, Central and South America....More

Airworthiness Directives

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is superseding Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2017-20-01 for certain Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) TFE731-20 and TFE731-40 turbofan engines....More

Advertisement

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA's Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Anca Mihalache has been named vice president of engine trading at APOC Aviation in Amsterdam....More

Calendar

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Apr. 1-4—Passenger Experience Conference, Hamburg Messe, Germany, https://www.aircraftinteriorsexpo.com/...More

Program Profile

Apr 1, 2019
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Program Profile: Rolls Royce Pearl 15 Engine  

View Program Profile: Rolls Royce Pearl 15 Engine in PDF format....More
