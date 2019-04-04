NASA has several starting points as it looks to accelerate programs for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit, aiming for a 2024 landing on the Moon by at least two U.S. astronauts. The challenge, which was issued on March 26 by Vice President Mike Pence on behalf of President Donald Trump, overlaps ongoing initiatives to develop a lunar-orbiting outpost, called the Gateway, and buttress budding U.S. commercial lunar flight services. NASA is reviewing proposals for Gateway ...