Rolls-Royce Trent 7000

The Trent 7000 is a series of engines that are produced by European engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, which are the exclusive engines for Airbus’ second-generation A330 variants, the A330neo (new engine option). Described by the manufacturer as being the seventh member of the Trent engine series, able to produce between 68,000 lb. and 72,000 lb. of thrust and providing a “step change” in economics and performance, the Trent 7000 incorporates the company’s design, experience and technology from a number of other engine series. With regard to Rolls-Royce’s experience with other engines, the company promotes their experience with the Trent 700, one of three engine options available on the first-generation A330 variants. In addition to that experience, the Trent 7000 also features “architecture” derived from the company’s Trent 1000 TEN—an engine that it is “virtually turbo-mechanically identical” to—and technologies from the Trent XWB, engine series that power Boeing’s 787 and Airbus’ A350 airframes, respectively. Further demonstrating the fact that the Trent 7000 is derived from the Trent 1000, the common type certificate for both engines series is held by Rolls-Royce Deutschland Ltd. & Co. KG in Dahlewitz, Germany.

Prior to the certification of the first two Trent 7000 variants by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in July 2018, the first engine demonstrator ran in 2015 at Rolls-Royce’s facilities in Derby, England. Described as having a “fast-track test and development program,” the Oct. 19, 2017, first flight of the A330-900—one of two A330neo variants—also represented the first flight of the Trent 7000 engine. Before that flight, the engine had only undergone ground testing that included the evaluation of environmental factors such as altitude, cross-winds and icing, as well as other testing for noise, endurance, operability and “functional performance.” Because the Trent 7000 is the exclusive engine of the A330neo series, it also powered the first flight of the smaller A330-800, an event that occurred on Nov. 6, 2018. Less than a month after it powered the first flight of the -800, the first A330neo—a -900—was delivered to launch customer TAP Air Portugal on Nov. 26, 2018, and entered service with that operator between Lisbon and Sao Paulo on Dec. 15, 2018.

From a development and testing standpoint, it is because the Trent 7000 is based on the Trent 1000 TEN that Rolls-Royce was able to halve the amount of time that it takes to develop a such an engine, which would normally be 5-6 years. Prior to using the Trent 1000 as the basis for the Trent 7000, Rolls-Royce previous used a similar approach when it applied “virtually identical models of the RB.211 to multiple platforms.” However, the Trent 7000 represents the first time since “the original Trent 700 was introduced in the 1990s” that the company has been able to “leverage this degree of reuse with a single member of the Trent” series.

Trent 7000 Variant EASA Certification Date Trent 7000-72 July 20, 2018 Trent 7000-72C

Mission and Performance

Despite being derived from and incorporating technology from Rolls-Royce engines that power two other airframes, the two variants of the Trent 7000 are the exclusive engines for Airbus’ A330neo series of the airframes, with the Trent 7000-72 being the only certified engine for the first A330neo airframe to be certified, the A330-941.

Trent 7000 Variants Variant Static Thrust (lbf.) (Sea-Level Altitude/ Standard Conditions) Dry Weight (lb.) Dimensions (in.) Takeoff (5 min.) Maximum Continuous Overall Length Maximum Radius Trent 7000-72 72,834 65,005 14,200 188 72.3 Trent 7000-72C

The performance figures of the Trent 7000 that are promoted by Rolls-Royce include the noise generated, specific fuel consumption (SFC) and bypass ratio, with the latter characteristic the highest of any Trent engine. With regard to noise and SFC, those figures are reduced by 6 dB and 10% when compared to the Trent 700, noted by the manufacturer as being the “most popular engine choice” for the first-generation A330 variants. According to Rolls-Royce, that improvement in SFC is enabled by the engine’s “small, high-pressure-ratio core and the latest, fully swept, wide-chord fan technology,” and allows the A330neo to marketed as having a fuel burn improvement of 14%. Another area that was improved on the Trent 7000, in comparison to the Trent 700, is overall pressure ratio—which is 50:1 on the former in comparison to 36:1 on the latter—with that increase facilitated by improvements to the engine’s core design. Other performance benefits of the series include 330-min. extended operations (ETOPS) capability, as well as its capabilities in high-altitude and hot-weather conditions, which “matches today’s Trent 700.” Furthermore, the engine’s ability “to operate in cold, high-moisture environments” is enabled by its ice protection and heated engine section stators (ESS). From an environmental perspective, Rolls-Royce promotes the Trent 7000 series as having a sizable margin to current and future environmental legislation and standards.

Variants

From a component perspective, the Trent 1000 engine—of which the EASA type certificate data sheet (TCDS) notes that the Trent 7000 is a model of—is described as being a “three-shaft, high-bypass-ratio, axial flow, turbofan [engine] with low-pressure [LP], intermediate-pressure [IP] and high-pressure [HP] compressors driven by separate turbines through coaxial shafts.” Specific to the LP compressor, it is composed of a single stage, has a fan-blade diameter of 112 in. and also incorporates “a swept-fan blade and [outer guide vanes].” In addition to the LP compressor’s single stage, the IP and HP compressor have eight and six stages, respectively. The IP and HP compressors are noted as being “derived” from the company’s Trent XWB engine which was first certified in February 2013. Aft the combustion system, the IP and HP turbines have a single stage, with the LP turbine incorporating six stages. The EASA TCDS also notes that, when viewed from the aft portion of the engine, “[t]he LP and IP assemblies rotate independently in an anti-clockwise direction,” while HP rotates in a clockwise direction. Located in between the compressors and turbines is a combustion system that is comprised of a single annular combustor that features “18-off fuel-spray nozzles.” The Trent 7000’s engine system control uses an electronic engine control (EEC), while engine vibrations are monitored by an engine monitor unit (EMU).

According to Rolls-Royce, the new component technologies that are incorporated into the Trent 7000 enhance the engine’s maintainability. Among those technologies are the compressor’s “blisk combined blade and disc design” and the “modulated turbine control system.” Furthermore, the engine’s reliability is promoted as allowing for an increased amount of time that it can remain on-wing. The Trent 7000 is also described as having better protection from foreign object debris (FOD) “due to the maximized airflow from the low hub-tip ratio of the fan.”

Differences exist between the Trent 7000 and the engine that it is based on (Trent 1000), as well as with the Trent variant that was an option for the first-generation A330 variants (Trent 700). Despite the fact that the Trent 7000 is based on the Trent 1000 TEN engine, a number of differences do exist, with the primary distinctions between those engines a reflection of system-design differences between the 787 and A330neo series. Specifically, the primary changes that were made to the Trent 7000 are “related to interfaces with the A330neo’s electronic bleed-air system which connects the originally non-bleed designed systems of the Trent 1000 with the pneumatic and anti-icing requirements of the A330neo.” Modifications to accommodate bleed air-powered systems are “based on standard offtake systems”—such as that which is found on the A380’s Trent 900 engine—with the system on that engine using bleed air “for environmental control and wing anti-icing systems from offtake ports in both the IP and HP compressors, depending on the demand level and” phase of flight. An additional bleed-air related modification involves the front bearing housing assembly, which underwent changes “to prevent the potential for oil-related vapor from entering the air system.” In addition to accommodating the systematic differences of the A330-800 and -900, the Trent 7000 is also distinguished from the Trent 1000 by its new gearbox—which is manufactured by Aero Gearbox International (AGI)—and different full authority digital engine control (FADEC) unit. Significant differences also exist between the Trent 700 and Trent 7000, including the fact that the latter has twice the bypass ratio of the former because of the increased size of the engine’s fan.

Program Status/Operators

Because the Trent 7000 is a derivative of an existing design and involved only “limited changes,” the development program used only four engines, the first of which—designated 7001—was run in November 2015. That engine was also utilized for an “altitude test campaign” in Tennessee, the goals of which were to conduct “general icing tests”—which was of importance to Airbus because of icing issues with GEnx engines—as well as confirming the SFC. The second Trent 7000 test engine, designated L73, was utilized to conduct “functional and operability testing,” while the fourth test engine, dubbed L74, was used for cyclic and ETOPS testing. That latter type of testing took place at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, which is located in Mississippi. Beyond the four development engines used by Rolls-Royce, seven flight-test engines were allocated to Airbus for the A330neo’s flight-test program. As was noted above, the first flight of the Trent 7000 powered the A330-900’s first flight, as the engine was not flown aboard Airbus’ A380 flying testbed. According to Rolls-Royce, a “safety-of-flight check” of the Trent 7000 aboard the A380 flying testbed was not necessary because the Trent 1000 TEN had previously flown on the company’s Boeing 747, as well as on the 787.

As was the case with a number of recent engine-development programs, the Trent 7000 encountered difficulties which pushed back both the certification of the engine and the first flight of the associated airframe. At the time that it was selected to power the A330neo in July 2014, Rolls-Royce stated that the first engine test run would occur in 2015, with certification to follow in 2017, allowing for the A330-900 to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, as is noted above, the first flight of the -900 was delayed until October 2017, with two Trent 7000 variants receiving EASA certification in July 2018 and the airframe entering service in the fourth quarter of that year. Those delays were the result of additional testing, as well as “scheduling hold ups.”