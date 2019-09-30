Aviation Week 2019 Photo Contest First Finalists - Enter Yours Today

Crowds turned out for the final flight of the Delta IV Medium rocket, seen here from Cocoa Beach, Florida. This beautiful launch sent the GPS III SV02 “Magellan” satellite to orbit.

The Breitling Wingwalkers bring together two different types of aerobatics: one with airplanes flying in formation and another with two acrobats perched on the center of the upper wing and performing a synchronized choreography.

Alaska Airlines and Mount Rainier are two classics of the Pacific Northwest.

An Aerolineas Argentinas pilot rests in the shade of a Boeing 737 that just landed at Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina.

The photographer was walking outdoors between the Tampa Landside Terminal and Terminal E when she saw these two Amazon PrimeAir cargo jets at just the right angle to think for a moment that she was seeing a very unlikely design.

