United Technologies Corp. (UTC) is undergoing its biggest transformation since it was formed, as United Aircraft, by the breakup of Boeing and Pratt & Whitney in 1934. As it prepares to be reborn in 2020 as a focused, $50 billion aerospace supplier, UTC is taking a hard look at its role in enabling the future of aviation. As a first tangible step, UTC has created a Skunk Works-like organization, United Technologies Advanced Projects (UTAP), to take on disruptive ideas that bring its ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"UTC Brings Startup Approach To Electrification Of Regional Aircraft" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.