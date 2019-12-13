A 63-year-old aircraft, a 37-year old airline and a 10-year-old startup came together on Dec. 10 in Vancouver to close the decade with an aviation milestone—the first flight of an all-electric commercial aircraft. The modified de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, powered by a 560-kW (750-hp) MagniX electric motor, made a 4-min. flight from Harbour Air’s seaplane terminal on the Fraser River adjacent to Vancouver International Airport. The Beaver is not the first electric-powered ...