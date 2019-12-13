A 63-year-old aircraft, a 37-year old airline and a 10-year-old startup came together on Dec. 10 in Vancouver to close the decade with an aviation milestone—the first flight of an all-electric commercial aircraft. The modified de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, powered by a 560-kW (750-hp) MagniX electric motor, made a 4-min. flight from Harbour Air’s seaplane terminal on the Fraser River adjacent to Vancouver International Airport. The Beaver is not the first electric-powered ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Harbour Air And MagniX Claim First For Electric Aircraft" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.