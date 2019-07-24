From concept exploration to autonomous combat, artificial intelligence (AI) is being introduced into new areas of aerospace and defense. Machine learning has already enabled rapid strides in data analytics, but the next steps could have even greater impact, from how aircraft are designed and manufactured to how they are crewed and flown. “It’s already impacting every dimension of our business, and that impact will continue to grow,” says Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"DARPA Leads Drive To Build Trust In AI For Aerospace" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.