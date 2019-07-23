With the goal of inspiring young aeronautical engineers to pursue unconventional approaches to solving the aviation industry’s environmental challenges, Airbus has unveiled an airliner concept with birdlike aerodynamic features. The Bird of Prey regional aircraft concept unveiled on July 19 at the Royal International Air Tattoo in the UK combines hybrid-electric propulsion, advanced composite structures and active flight controls using flexible, low-drag surfaces inspired by the ...
