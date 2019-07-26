Parachute Imperative The crash of Boeing’s Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV) prototype during a manned test flight in June (June 17-30, p. 10) highlights that ballistic recovery parachutes are a must for future urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Admittedly, Boeing’s PAV fell only 20 ft., but it could easily have been hundreds of feet, completely destroying the vehicle. I expect that future travelers flying UAM vehicles will prefer them to be outfitted with ballistic parachutes ...