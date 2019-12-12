Qantas has named the Airbus A350-1000 as its preferred choice for its ultra-long-haul plan known as Project Sunrise, although a final decision is still to come. The carrier had been assessing aircraft proposals from Boeing and Airbus to operate nonstop flights from Australia’s east coast cities to London or New York by the first half of 2023. While Qantas stressed it has yet to place an order, “after detailed evaluation of the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350, Qantas has selected the ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Qantas Targets Up To 12 Airbus A350-1000s For Project Sunrise" and other premium content selected daily by our editors.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.