Home > Commercial Aviation > Podcast: The Art of Forecasting
Podcast: The Art of Forecasting

Dec 13, 2019 , and  | Aviation Week & Space Technology
IATA is forecasting higher profits for the airline industry in 2020. But it had to revise its 2019 forecast down twice, and there is a large degree of uncertainty going into 2020, including trade tensions that continue to weigh heavily on airlines. The timing of the return of the Boeing 737 MAX is also adding uncertainty to airline planning and the capacity outlook. Aviation Week Network Executive Editor for Commercial Aviation Jens Flottau discusses the issues with Air Transport World Editor-In-Chief Karen Walker and Aviation Week Regulatory Reporter Ben Goldstein. 

   

