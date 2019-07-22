WASHINGTON—The Boeing 737 MAX grounding is having little measurable influence on aftermarket spending, largely because demand for lift is so strong that MRO providers already had nearly-full pipelines, a Canaccord Genuity analysis concludes. “Even before the MAX grounding, airlines had been increasing spending on older assets as fuel prices remained relatively low and traffic demand remained high,” Canaccord analyst Ken Herbert wrote in a July 22 research note. “The ...
