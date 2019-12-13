More than 20 years after researchers began studies of whether aircraft could save fuel by emulating the formation flying of birds, Boeing has validated new technology that could help make wake-surfing operationally practical. Formation flight tests conducted with FedEx Express using two 777Fs confirm the potential for reducing fuel consumption by up to 10% by flying in the wingtip vortex of the lead aircraft, says the aircraft maker. The test, details of which have been disclosed for the ...