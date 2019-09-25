Boeing—implementing early lessons learned during the ongoing 737 MAX crisis—is adding a top-level layer of safety oversight, is expected to create a centralized safety-centric organization, and plans to examine how flight-deck design and pilot training can change to better serve operators. The moves, announced Sept. 25, are Boeing’s most substantive publicly announced organizational changes since the mid-March 737 MAX grounding. The changes, most delivered as ...
