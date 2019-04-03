AirAsia X aims to leverage the capabilities of new narrowbody and widebody aircraft types to expand its markets, allowing it to further evolve the long-haul, low-cost business model it helped pioneer. The AirAsia X Group will soon begin receiving its first Airbus A330neos and is considering using these to launch flights to Europe and the U.S. over the next two years. The carrier is also working with Airbus on the details of an order for longer-range versions of the A321neo. This would ...