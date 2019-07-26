Aerospace Calendar Aug. 8-Oct. 25—RTCA Plenary Sessions. Various locations. See rtca.org/content/upcoming-committee-meetings Aug. 17-Dec. 7—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/firc_onsite Aug. 19-22—AIAA Propulsion and Energy Forum. JW Marriott Indianapolis. Indianapolis. See propulsionenergy.aiaa.org Aug. 20-21—Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International Unmanned ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Aerospace Calendar And Aviation Week Events (July 29, 2019)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.