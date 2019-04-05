Aerospace Calendar April 18—RTCA SC-228 Minimum Performance Standards (MPS) for UAS Plenary Session. Washington. See rtca.org/content/upcoming-committee-meetings April 18-21—Space Access Conference. Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley. Fremont, California. See sa2019.erps.org April 20-21—International Conference on Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (ICMAE). Village Hotel Changi. Singapore. See iastem.org/Conference2019/Singapore/1/ICCAE April ...
