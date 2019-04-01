Connect With Us
Business & Commercial Aviation, April 2019

BCA, April 1 2019, Vol. 115, Issue 4

Viewpoint

Mar 25, 2019
Milestone Next: Rather Than Seclusion, This Is Coming To City Center  

HAI President Matt Zuccaro tells HAI attendees unmanned and eVTOL machines are “not a threat” to helicopter operators “and you’ve got to get your heads around that.”...More

Readers' Feedback

Mar 25, 2019
Readers' Feedback  

Readers comment on past articles....More

Intelligence

Mar 25, 2019
Jet-A And Avgas Per-Gallon Fuel Prices: March 2019  

The tables show Jet-A and avgas prices from a survey of U.S. fuel suppliers conducted in March 2019....More
Mar 25, 2019
Daher Upgrades Single-Engine TBM 940 Turboprop  

Daher has upgraded its single-engine turboprop. Improvements to the TBM 940 include an automated throttle, automatic deicing system and redesigned seats....More
Mar 25, 2019
Elwell Says FAA Will Not Segregate Drones  

The acting FAA administrator says the agency's role is to enable the UAS industry, but so it does not impinge on the rest of the National Airspace System....More
Mar 25, 2019
Boeing Picks Epic For New-Aircraft Sustainable Fuel Delivery  

Boeing has selected Epic Fuels to provide sustainable Jet-A fuel for its new-aircraft delivery program and has begun offering customers its use on delivery flights...More
Mar 25, 2019
BRS Parachute System Saves Lives 400 And 401  

BRS Aerospace reports its whole-aircraft parachute system recently saved its 400th and 401st lives, considered noteworthy achievements in aviation safety....More
Mar 25, 2019
4,000 Civil Turbine Helicopter Deliveries Predicted In Next Five Years  

Honeywell's Turbine-Powered Civil Helicopter Purchase Outlook is forecasting 4,000 civil helicopters could be delivered by manufacturers over the next five years....More
Mar 25, 2019
Boeing Purchases Houston-Based ForeFlight  

Boeing continues to expand its number of subsidiaries, recently closing on ForeFlight, a provider of mobile and web-based aviation applications....More
Mar 25, 2019
True Blue Power Introduces Gen5 Battery  

True Blue Power, which makes lithium-ion batteries, has introduced fifth-generation main-ship batteries engineered to address lead-acid and NiCad challenges....More
Mar 25, 2019
Kopter Group To Build SH09 Helicopters In Louisiana  

Kopter Group, the manufacturer of the SH09 single-engine light helicopter, hopes to eventually assemble as many as 100 of them annually at a Louisiana facility....More
Mar 25, 2019
Farnborough Airshow To End Public Weekend Days  

The Farnborough Airshow is ending its public weekend days. Under the new format, the next event, July 20-24, 2020, will be held over five days instead of seven....More
Mar 25, 2019
RUAG Australia Earns EASA Part 145, Receives Patent  

RUAG Australia has been certified as an EASA Part 145 maintenance organization. It offers component MRO and line support for fleets there and in Europe....More
Mar 25, 2019
Bombardier Expands Singapore Service Center  

Bombardier is boosting its customer service capabilities in the Asia-Pacifc region by expanding its Singapore Service Center....More
Mar 25, 2019
Dassault Acquires TAG’s European Maintenance And ExecuJet’s MRO Ops  

Dassault Aviation recently acquired TAG Aviation's European maintenance activities and the MRO operations of the ExecuJet Group, which offers product support at several locations worldwide....More
Mar 25, 2019
Embraer Shareholders Approve Boeing Deal  

Boeing and Embraer expect to close their commercial and defense aircraft joint-venture deals by year-end, now that Embraer shareholders approved the proposals....More
Mar 25, 2019
Tru Simulation Delivers ‘Water Bomber’ FFS To Ansett Aviation  

Tru Simulation + Training has delivered a full-flight simulator for the Bombardier CL-415 "water bomber" to Ansett Aviation's training center in Milan....More
Mar 25, 2019
FSI Adds Airbus Helicopter Training In Denver  

FlightSafety International has added new training courses for Airbus Helicopters at its Denver Learning Center....More
Mar 25, 2019
Arab Air Carriers Organization Signs MOU With MedAire  

The Arab Air Carriers Organization has signed a memorandum of understanding with MedAire for aviation security and assistance services....More
Mar 25, 2019
Schweizer To Resume Helicopter Production  

After a near-decade hiatus, Schweizer helicopters are returning to production, with two S-300s later this year paving the way for full-rate production in 2020....More
Mar 25, 2019
Dassault: We Will Not Invest In Supersonic Business Jet  

Dassault will not be participating in a supersonic business-jet project. A low-boom aircraft still would be too noisy at takeoff, CEO Eric Trappier said....More
Mar 25, 2019
Aviation Week’s Laureate Awards Honor Aerospace Achievements  

Bombardier received the Grand Laureate in business aviation for its new Global 7500, at Aviation Week Network's Laureate Awards honoring aerospace achievements....More
Mar 25, 2019
FAA Selects Wing For UAS Traffic Management Program  

The FAA has selected Wing, the drone delivery subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet, to participate in the agency’s UAS traffic management pilot program....More
Mar 25, 2019
Jet Aviation Rebrands Australian Hawker Pacific FBOs  

Jet Aviation has completed the rebranding of its six Hawker Pacific FBOs in Australia under the Jet Aviation name. Jet acquired Hawker Pacific in May 2018....More
Mar 25, 2019
TAG Farnborough FBO Brags It Does It All, And More  

TAG Farnborough FBO says it does it all and more, as might be expected of a facility on an airfield that says it offers unparalleled services and amenities....More
Mar 25, 2019
Front Range Aviation Becomes Great Falls Jet Center  

Eagle Jet Solutions has acquired Front Range Aviation at Great Falls International Airport in Montana and is changing its name to Great Falls Jet Center....More
Mar 25, 2019
Million Air White Plains Opens $70 Million FBO  

Million Air White Plains has opened a new $70 million FBO facility at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York....More
Mar 25, 2019
Ross Aviation Acquires Rectrix Aviation  

Ross Aviation has completed its acquisition of Rectrix Aviation, which has a total of five FBOs in and Florida....More
Mar 25, 2019
Florida Jet Center Adds U.S. Customs  

Stuart Jet Center in Stuart, Florida, has added a U.S. Customs facility at Witham Field to streamline international travel....More
Mar 25, 2019
Avflight Acquires Kelly Western Jet Center  

Avflight Corp. has expanded into Canada at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport by acquiring Kelly Western Jet Center....More

Fast Five

Mar 25, 2019
Questions For Astronautics Corp. Of America's Chad Cundiff  

Questions for Chad Cundiff, president of the Astronautics Corp. of America in Milwaukee....More

Cause & Circumstance

Mar 25, 2019
An Approach So Awful, The Tower Controllers Ducked Out Of Fear  

Four crewmembers and 47 of the 67 passengers on board a US-Bangla Airlines Bombardier Q400 died when their scheduled flight crashed and burned at Kathmandu, Nepal, while maneuvering for a VFR landing....More
Mar 25, 2019
Accidents In Brief: Selected Accidents And Incidents  

Selected accidents and incidents from February 2019. The NTSB information is preliminary....More

Safety

Mar 25, 2019
Aviation’s Two Most Dangerous Words: 'Watch This'   5

There is no shortage of bad ideas out there, but the ones that concern me are old sayings with a history of being wrong yet are still embraced by some pilots....More

Piloting

Mar 25, 2019
What’s It Doing Now? Making Instrument Standardization A Priority  

Several fatal accidents involving breakdowns in situational awareness provide evidence that more needs to be done to standardize and simplify interfaces....More
Mar 25, 2019
NextGen Primer: GPS Positioning Represents Quantum Leap In ATC  

The use of the GPS position for control is probably the single smartest idea since radar and the ILS....More

Operations

Mar 25, 2019
Cabin Ozone: A Potentially Serious 'Poison' At High Altitude  

There is a potentially serious "poison" at high altitude that can cause long-term health effects and about which you have likely never been trained. It's ozone....More
Mar 25, 2019
Cabin Ozone Has Regulatory Limits And Recommendations  

The National Research Council recommends the FAA take effective measures to ensure the FAR addressing ozone exposure is met on all flights.....More
Mar 25, 2019
Citation X’s Ozone Converters: What They Are And What They Do  

"Ozone converters are one-piece assemblies consisting of a ceramic honeycomb core covered by a metal catalyst."...More
Mar 25, 2019
Aircraft Cabin Ozone Studies  

Here are three aircraft cabin zone studies....More

Management

Mar 25, 2019
Finding Balance Between Work And Personal Life In Business Aviation  

Being on call 24/7 is driving burned-out business aviation pilots to the airlines, and flight departments are reacting....More
Mar 25, 2019
Harley Haven: 'Small Flight Department Does Big Things'  

“At Harley-Davidson, we are a small flight department that does big things,” Jad Donaldson, the motorcycle manufacturer’s aviation director, declared....More
Mar 25, 2019
Big Data Can Help Resolve Business Aviation Work-Life Issues  

"The only way to get a good understanding of the problem is data—data that is vigilantly collected and is recorded and retained for further analysis."...More
Mar 25, 2019
Left-Side Accounting: How An Aviation Department Creates Value  

To create value while retaining pilots and ensuring a balance between their work and personal lives is a daily challenge for an aviation department manager....More

Pilot Report

Mar 25, 2019
Bombardier Global 7500: A Personal Flying Flagship Without Equal   1

The $75 million Global 7500 is the largest, roomiest, farthest-flying and most expensive purpose-built business jet created by a general-aviation manufacturer....More
Mar 25, 2019
Global 7500: First Business Aircraft For Safran’s SPU300  

The FADEC-equipped SPU300[BA] has the highest power- to-weight ratio of any engine in its class and boasts an ex- ceptionally wide operating envelope....More
Mar 25, 2019
Bombardier Global 7500 Performance  

These graphs show the performance of the Bombardier Global 7500 under a variety of range, payload, speed and density altitude conditions....More
Mar 25, 2019
Vision Powered By Collins Pro Line Fusion  

The Global 7500 flight deck has four, 14- by 11-in. landscape-configuration flat-panel displays, large enough so that each can be split into two or more windows....More
Mar 25, 2019
GE Passport Engine Makes Debut  

The 18,920 lb. of thrust produced by General Electric's Passport 20-19BB1A capitalizes on the multi-millions of dollars the company invested in the CFM Leap-1 engine family developed for commercial jetliners....More

Point of Law

Mar 25, 2019
Goodwill Flights: You Can Fly For Charity, If You Do It Right  

Companies and pilots often assume no harm could come from offering a ride at a charity auction. Such flights are OK but with tight restrictions....More

On Duty

Mar 25, 2019
News Of Business Aviation Promotions, Appointments And Honors  

News of business aviation promotions, appointments and honors....More

BCA 50 Years Ago

Mar 25, 2019
Business & Commercial Aviation News From April 1969  

Business & Commercial Aviation news from April 1969.​...More
