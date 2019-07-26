What’s New at Oshkosh This Year

On a Wing and a Prayer

Seen here for the first time is the concept for a tailless flying wing modeled after the 1930s designs of the Horten brothers. The HX-2 is a two-seat light aircraft developed by Germany’s Horten Aircraft, a startup named after Riemar Horten, who in the 1930s and 1940s led the design of a series of tailless flying-wing aircraft ranging from research gliders to the Ho-229 prototype jet-powered fighter. Now in flight test, the prototype HX-2 is 10 m (32.8 ft.) in span and 4.5 m long. A 100-hp Rotax 912iS piston engine drives a pusher propeller mounted behind a side-by-side two-seat cockpit. There is no tail, but the winglets have rudders. The aircraft has retractable gear and a BRS airframe recovery parachute.