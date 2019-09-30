The FAA has been actively promoting angle-of-attack (AoA) indication systems as a means of reducing general aviation loss of control (LOC) accidents for several years. An analysis of nearly 2,500 general aviation accidents that occurred from 2001 to 2010, mostly in light aircraft, pointed to LOC as the leading cause of the mishaps, which killed 1,259 people during that period. LOC accidents continue to kill about 175 people in general aviation aircraft every year. An FAA working group ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Understanding The Angle-Of-Attack Indicator" and other premium content selected daily by our editors.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.