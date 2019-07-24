P-51 Fighters Flock to AirVenture

A USAF F-22 Raptor flies a tight formation with an A-10 Thunderbolt II and a P-51 Mustang.
B-17 “Yankee Lady” inspires many to dress the part!
P-51D “Ain’t Misbehavin” taxis through the show for another mission.
P-51s often wear their unit colors as well as individual names and nose art.
A young girl admires “Doc,” one of the world’s two airworthy B-29 Superfortress bombers.
Glamor and patriotism go together. Does this remind you of a magazine cover?
A British Spitfire Mk. IX lazes with a herd of Mustangs at Oshkosh.
Sharks’ teeth were made famous by Chennault’s Flying Tigers, and have appeared on military aircraft ever since. Here a fierce T-34C mimics an earlier P-40 at the Warbirds in Review arena.
It’s the year of the C-47 as the world commemorates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy. Massed formations of C-47s dropped paratroops on the French beaches as the allied invasion of Europe began.
Lined up with their wings folded as if on a carrier, vintage naval fighters attract the crowds at Oshkosh. Among them this year: the Wildcat, Hellcat, Bearcat, Corsair and Hawker Sea Fury.
Warbirds flock to Oshkosh every year for the biggest gathering in the world of ex-military aircraft from World War II onwards, from piston-engined fighters and trainers through to not-so-old jets.
A subscription to The Weekly of Business Aviation is required to access these stories.
Subscribe
Log In
PISCES