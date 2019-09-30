JS blocked
Aviation Week 2019 Photo Contest First Finalists - Enter Yours Today
Aviation Week 2019 Photo Contest First Finalists - Enter Yours Today

Sep 30, 2019
Early entries are in for the 2019 Aviation Week Photo Contest, and here are some of the best submitted so far.

If you want to compete with the world's best aviation and aerospace photographers, go to AviationWeek.com/photocontest to submit your entries now.

We offer cash prizes of up to $500.

New this year, we have a simplified entry process that lets you submit photos in any or all of our four categories — commercial, defense, general aviation and space — in a single entry. This lets you get back more quickly to what you really love, shooting great photos.

The entry deadline is Oct. 21.

