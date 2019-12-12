A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, topped by the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, stands on a Cape Canaveral launchpad: NASA
NASA on Dec. 12 cleared Boeing for an uncrewed trial run of its CST-100 Starliner space taxi to the International Space Station (ISS), with launch from Cape Canaveral targeted for Dec. 20. The mission, slated to run eight days, is a key milestone toward a crewed flight test as early as March. Boeing and SpaceX have been developing two new U.S. space transportation systems to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS under NASA’s Commercial Crew program. SpaceX completed an uncrewed ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Starliner Cleared For Dec. 20 Orbital Flight Test".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.