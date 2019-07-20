HOUSTON -- While much of the U. S. marked the 50th anniversary of the NASA Apollo 11 Moon landing on July 20, a three man, U. S., Russian and European crew blasted off aboard a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a near-6.5-hr. sprint to the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov successfully docked at the ISS Russian ...
