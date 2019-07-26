NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has completed the first year of a two-year mission to conduct the most comprehensive survey of nearby stars for evidence of extrasolar planets ever undertaken. The milestone was reached July 18. Now that the survey of the southern sky is complete, the satellite observatory has turned its cameras to the north. So far, TESS is credited with 21 confirmed extrasolar planet discoveries and more than 850 others awaiting confirmation. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NASAâ€™s TESS Halfway Through Planet Search".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.