The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a contract to use the Aireon space-based surveillance system to track aircraft in the oceanic airspace regions off Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Aireon announced on July 25. The agreement immediately provides AAI surveillance coverage of regions in the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean, representing 6 million sq. km, Aireon said. The company’s system, a network of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers ...
