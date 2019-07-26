BEIJING—China’s Interstellar Glory became the country’s first private company to launch several satellites to orbit on July 25 with a rocket using mostly solid propellant. The launcher, a Hyperbola 1, was the most powerful to be deployed by a Chinese private company, iSpace said. Several such companies are moving into space launch. Two of the satellites that the company sent to orbit were projects of a Chinese university, the Beijing Institute of Technology. The launch ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chinese Private Company Delivers Payloads To Orbit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.