Widebody MRO Averaged $1,452 Per Flight Hour Unit MRO costs remain an intense focus of airline managers, who often seek to benchmark their own expenditures against industry averages. The latest global data indicates that the world’s airlines spent an average of $1,452 per flight hour on maintaining widebodies in 2018. This worked out to $5.7 million per aircraft for the year. These figures were provided by the International Air Transport Association’s Maintenance Cost ...
