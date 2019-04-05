The lines between transportation industries are starting to blur as aerospace companies more frequently team with automotive specialists to innovate. Within the last few years, the industry has seen pairings between Boeing and automotive seating specialist Adient, Lufthansa Technik and Mercedes-Benz, Liebherr-Aerospace and General Motors (GM) and Airbus and Audi—and the list continues to grow as the urban air mobility (UAM) market begins to take off. It is becoming increasingly clear ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "How Auto Industry Is Inspiring Aviation Innovation".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.