Several new aircraft and a range of new cabin options have hit the market over the last decade. For eye-catching technical innovation, Boeing led the way with the 787’s oversized, electronically dimmable windows. More recently Airbus has had sales success but ensuing production problems with its Airbus Cabin Flex build. At the same time, the market has experienced a surge in the popularity of midlife aircraft, which in turn has prompted demand for cabin retrofits to either refresh ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Emerging Cabin Trends Impact On Lease Returns".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.