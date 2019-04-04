A recent FAA endorsement of industry-driven certification provides cost-cutting opportunities for employers looking to hire and qualify avionics technicians. In response to a petition from the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) earlier this year, the FAA formally recognized the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International’s National Center for Aerospace and Transportation Technologies (NCATT) aircraft electronics technician (AET) certification as equivalent to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Developments In Avionics Certification Shift Training Burden To Educators".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.