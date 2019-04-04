Maintenance organizations approved by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) are getting additional relief from redundant pre-employment drug and alcohol testing requirements. In February, Australia’s regulatory body renewed and expanded a blanket exemption for recently tested new hires. CASA regulations require organizations to establish a drug and alcohol management plan (DAMP) that provides for testing of all new employees performing safety-sensitive aviation activities. Since ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CASA Reissues Relief From Drug And Alcohol Pre-Hire Requirements".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.