U.S. government researchers in 2017 concluded that “most commercial aircraft currently in use have little to no cyberprotections in place.” A year earlier, the same researchers had taken two days to hack into unspecified systems on a parked Boeing 757 via its radio-frequency communications, while their next project was to examine the vulnerability of Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment (IFE) systems. The results of that study have yet to be made public, but there are fears that ...
