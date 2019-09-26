Airbus notified MRO providers using its technical data that it will start taking a percentage of aftermarket providers’ gross invoices as a royalty fee on top of what the providers pay annually to access the data in the Airbus World platform. MROs from around the world are alarmed and have called the policy “abusive” and “aggressive.” The royalty fee model applies to all MROs working on Airbus aircraft and using the OEM’s technical data, except those that ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Intends to Charge Royalty Fees On MRO Invoices".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.