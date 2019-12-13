The U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) was responsible for rapidly purchasing the medium-range, ground-launched ballistic missile that traveled more than 500 km (310.6 mi.) Dec. 12 from Vandenberg AFB in California. The service used an existing contract vehicle to award a contract within 12 days of the request for proposals release and launched the rocket within nine months, Lt. Gen. John Thompson, SMC chief, said Dec. 13 during a presentation in Washington. This ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Purchases Rocket Within 12 Days ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.