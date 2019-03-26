The multibillion-dollar USS Gerald Ford (CVN 78) next-generation aircraft carrier will experience at least a three-month delivery delay to the operational fleet because adjustments need to be made to its nuclear ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Navyâ€™s Ford Carrier Facing Another Delay".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.