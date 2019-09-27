The U.S. Navy has installed and demonstrated the first two redesigned MH-60S Seahawk gunner seats in response to an urgent fleet request. The original MH-60S gunner seat was notoriously uncomfortable for aircrew to sit in and became detrimental to their long-term health. Fielding a replacement is naval aviation’s No. 2 safety priority, according to a service statement. The Naval Air Systems Command (Navair) aircrew systems program office delivered, installed and demonstrated ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Navy Installs, Demos New MH-60 Gunner Seats".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.