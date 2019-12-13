Safran Helicopter Engines’ new Aneto 1K engine has secured certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), paving the way for its use in a new version of Leonardo’s AW189 twin-engine super-medium helicopter. The 2,500-shp Aneto 1K is the first member of Safran’s new family of engines for medium and heavy helicopters, capable of producing 2,500-3,000 shp. Named after the highest mountain in the Pyrenees, the engine builds on the technologies from the ...
