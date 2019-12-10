The U.S. government halted deliveries of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for 15 days because the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) discovered comingling of titanium and Inconel fasteners, a Defense Department official said. The Pentagon temporarily suspended F-35 deliveries on Nov. 12 when DCMA noted that Lockheed Martin had found “instances” of titanium and Inconel fastener comingling, Pentagon acquisition executive Ellen Lord told reporters Dec. 10 during a Pentagon ...
