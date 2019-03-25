The U.S. successfully executed a the first “salvo engagement” of its Boeing-led Ground-based Midcourse Defense System (GMD) on March 25, using two ground-based interceptors (GBIs) to engage a target, according to the Missile Defense Agency ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MDA Director Calls First GMD Salvo Test A Success".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.