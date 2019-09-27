Lockheed Martin has won a contract to deliver an upgrade to a U.S. Army air defense radar designed and fielded by a competitor. ThalesRaytheonSystems delivered the MPQ-64A3 Sentinel radar to the Army in 2011. Eight years later, Raytheon and Lockheed competed for a contract worth up to $3 billion to deliver the MPQ-64A4 Sentinel modification, which improves the radar’s capability to detect and identify aerial targets, including unmanned aircraft systems, cruise missiles, ...
